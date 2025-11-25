WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit Deol residence after Dharmendra’s demise

Dharmendra passed away yesterday, on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The legendary actor left the entertainment industry in shock and deep grief. Celebs and industry people have been making rounds at the Deol residence ever since, showing their support to the family in such hard times. More recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the Deol residence to mourn the loss of the legendary actor.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen exiting their car and entering the premises. The Animal actor donned a white hoodie over blue jeans with a black cap, while Alia wore a white salwar-kurta.

On the day of Dharam ji's passing, Alia Bhatt had shared her heartfelt condolences on social media. She shared a picture with the veteran actor and wrote, “A legend who lit up every frame… and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji." For the unversed, Alia shared screen with Dharmendra in Karan Johar-directed Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani, where the legendary actor played the role of Ranveer Singh's grandfather and shared unforgettable chemistry with Shabana Azmi.

Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at Dharam ji's residence. Ajay Devgn also marked his presence an hour ago. Other celebs who were captured today at Deol's home are Ananya Panday, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Farah Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Abbas-Mustan, and Anu Malik.

On the professional front, Dharam ji was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His final film will be Ikkis, where the actor will be seen playing the role of Agastya Nanda's character Arun Khetarpal's father. Ikkis is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.

