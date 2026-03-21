Watch: Salim Khan spotted for first time since hospital discharge, greets fans with Salman Khan and family on Eid

Salman Khan’s father, veteran writer Salim Khan, was recently hospitalized in Mumbai due to health issues. He has now made his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital, alongside his family, greeting fans who arrived to see them on Eid 2026.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan greet fans for Eid 2026

In a video captured by paparazzi in Mumbai, Salman Khan, along with his father Salim Khan, appeared before fans. The veteran screenwriter was seen in a wheelchair, greeting those who had gathered outside Galaxy Apartments to see him on Eid.

As Salman arrived with him, his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also spotted. Other family members were present as well.

Watch the papped video:

For those unaware, Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. As the 90-year-old veteran undergoes treatment, several celebrities, friends, and family members have visited him. He now appears to be showing positive signs of recovery.

Reportedly, Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating the writer, revealed that Khan had suffered a minor haemorrhage. He stated that a small procedure was performed earlier, which was successful.

Over the past few weeks, several celebrities have visited the hospital to check on him. Following his hospitalization, Salman Khan visited him multiple times. Apart from him, Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh also visited, along with their elder son Nirvaan Khan. Additionally, Salma Khan and Helen came to check on him.

According to reports, in February, Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU and placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure. The following day, a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure was performed by a neurosurgeon.

For those unfamiliar, Salim Khan began his career with small acting roles in films before achieving his breakthrough as a writer. Alongside Javed Akhtar, the duo penned several iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewar, and Don, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan is next set to appear in a lead role in the film Maatrubhumi, a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Looking ahead, the superstar also has a project lined up with director Vamshi Paidipally.

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