Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ at Delhi wedding and its epic moment

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reunited at a wedding in Delhi, creating a major buzz across social media. The two actors, often called Bollywood’s “Karan-Arjun,” were seen greeting each other warmly and sharing a friendly hug. Their appearance together quickly went viral, with fans celebrating their bond online.

SRK and Salman dance to ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’

One of the biggest highlights from the event was Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing to the iconic song Oo Jaane Jaana. The popular track from Salman’s film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya played during the celebration, and both stars were seen enjoying the moment. In the viral videos, fans noticed Shah Rukh remembering the original dance steps.

Their dance quickly became the talking point online, with many appreciating the rare and heartwarming moment between the two actors.

Along with the viral dance, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also performed to other hit Bollywood songs during the wedding festivities. They were spotted meeting and congratulating the bride and groom. Actress Janhvi Kapoor was also reported to have performed at the same event, adding more star power to the celebration.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?

On the work front, Salman Khan will next appear in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the 2020 Indo-China clash and features Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The project began shooting in Leh-Ladakh earlier this year and is reportedly targeting a June 2026 release.

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie marks Suhana Khan’s relaunch in Bollywood and includes a star-studded cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma. The first glimpse of King was unveiled on Shah Rukh’s birthday earlier this month, and fans are waiting for more updates.

