WATCH: Sunny Deol visits father Dharmendra in hospital, Hema Malini says 'He is being continuously monitored...'

Veteran Indian actor and He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra, was hospitalised a week ago at Beach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier this morning, it was reported that the actor has been put on a ventilator. He was shifted to the ICU and continues to be there at the moment, with multiple family members of the star visiting him frequently. His wife, Hema Malini, was seen entering the premises to be with him in the challenging times. And now, Hema has shared the latest update on his health.

Hema, speaking to Hindustan Times, said the family is hoping he will recover soon. She said, "We’re hoping for his speedy recovery." Later, she posted about Dharam Ji's health on her social media account. She wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Sunny Deol and his son, Karan Deol, were recently spotted rushing to the hospital to visit his ailing father. Visibly distressed by the difficult time, Sunny was seen covering his face with his hand to shield his emotions from the cameras. Both father and son appeared intensely focused in the hurried video footage.

It was reported that the health of the veteran actor had deteriorated in the last few days, which led him to be on life support this morning. Earlier, IANS reported that the actor was admitted to the hospital for regular check-ups; however, he remained there after his visit.

Dharmendra is turning 90 on December 7. On the professional front, he was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jiya. He played the on-screen grandfather of Shahid Kapoor in the movie. Previously, he also played a pivotal role in Karan Johar's Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

His upcoming project is Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis, which marks the theatrical acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.

