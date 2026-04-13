WATCH: Tearful goodbye to Asha Bhosle as the nation salutes her legacy, celebs arrive to pay last respect

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

After etching her name in the hearts of millions, Asha Bhosle left for her heavenly abode. The legendary singer was 92 years old when she passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. Today (March 13, 2026), her last rites are being held at her residence, which was attended by many biggies like Sachin Tendulkar, Tabu, and more. The singing icon was given state honors and wrapped in tricolor before being cremated.

Celebs bid a tearful goodbye to Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai after suffering multi-organ failure. Earlier today, AR Rahman was spotted arriving at her home in Casa Grande to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. Later, celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, actress Tabu, Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others also came.

Check it out:

The 92-year-old artist was given full state honors and wrapped in tricolor.

Check it out:

After the news of Asha Ji’s demise broke on the internet, several stars took to their social media to express sorrow. Sachin took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote an emotional note for his Asha Tai.

The cricketer expressed, “A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai.”

In his Instagram post, AR Rahman wrote, “She lives forever with her voice and aura. What an artist.” Others who mourned the demise of the singer were PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Karan Johar, Kajol, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, South star Jr. NTR, Kamal Haasan, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Demise: Doctor reveals legendary singer's cause of death