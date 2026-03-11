Welcome 4 Confirmed: Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal to return with more than one villain reveals producer

Welcome has proved to be a successful comedy franchise. Its third instalment, Welcome To The Jungle, is inching towards its big screen debut on June 26, 2026. But before Welcome 3 makes its way to the audience’s heart, producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that Welcome 4 is in the scripting stage. Read on to know more about the upcoming project.

Welcome 4 in the pipeline, confirms Firoz Nadiadwala

The first instalment of the Welcome series hit cinemas in 2007 and ended up becoming a modern cult film. Then came its sequel, Welcome Back in 2015, which also became a commercial success. Now, everyone is looking forward to what the team has created with Welcome 3, which is officially titled Welcome To The Jungle.

But ahead of the release of its third part, Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed Welcome 4. While talking to Bombay Times, the producer shared that the fourth instalment is in the advanced stages of scripting. Spilling more details about the star cast, he divulged that the return of Uday Bhai (Nana Patekar), Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor), and Dr. Ghungroo (Paresh Rawal) with more than one don (villain) is probably going to be like “10 on the Richter scale.”

Having said that, the producer mentioned that they’re working on locking all the actors. Currently, they’re scripting and writing the scenes, keeping in mind the actors. Speaking about the music and action, he said that they’re planning to go big. “We have thought of multi-cultural music with heads coming together from across continents like the Middle-East, Africa, USA, and China,” Nadiadwala told the publication.

In the same interview, Firoz Nadiadwala cleared rumors of the delay of Welcome to the Jungle. He said that the film is complete and the entire credit goes to the team, led by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and the director, Ahmed Khan. Giving an idea of how large-scale the movie is, the acclaimed producer shared that Welcome 3 was shot with multiple army helicopters and hundreds of horses.

Apparently, they used multiple high-end cars worth INR 400 crore to film one of the songs in Dubai. “But the movie is finished now and is releasing on June 26, 2026,” he shared.

