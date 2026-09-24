Welcome and Gadar actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56 after prolonged battle with cancer

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan took his last breath on September 24 (Thursday) after a prolonged battle with lung cancer. He was 56.

His business partner Shivam confirmed to HT City, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was late-stage cancer."

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupt told Screen that the actor was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai two weeks back when his health deteriorated.

Reportedly, Mushtaq Khan’s funeral will take place on Friday at the Yari Road Kabristan.

For the unversed, Mushtaq Khan was born in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. He made his big-screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980, where he played a Lecherous shopper who tries to flirt with Smita Patil's character. He later worked in movies like, Angaarey, Aashiqui, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Mann, Sandwich, Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and many others.

The actor is best known for playing a hockey player with a broken leg in Welcome. His line, "Meri ek taang nakli hai...." is a part of pop culture. More recently, he worked in movies like Jaat, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Bala, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt to grace Koffee With Karan Season 9; sisters to bring their candid camaraderie to the couch