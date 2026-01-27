Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon’s film to hit cinemas on June 26

Welcome to the Jungle is a multi-starrer movie helmed by director Ahmed Khan. After keeping the audience waiting for a while, the family entertainer has finally got a release date. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2026. Read on!

Welcome to the Jungle gets a release date

Popular choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan is coming up with Welcome To The Jungle. Touted as one of the biggest comedy franchises, the comic caper has kept everyone on their toes. Finally, it’s been revealed that the film will make its theatrical debut on June 26, 2026. The news was confirmed by trade analyst and critic, Taran Adarsh, on his social media handle.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taran revealed, “THE BIGGEST COMEDY FRANCHISE IS BACK – 'WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE' TO RELEASE ON 26 JUNE 2026... #WelcomeToTheJungle, the third instalment in the #Welcome franchise, is all set to hit cinemas on 26 June 2026. (sic)”

Check out his post:

Welcome To The Jungle stars an impressive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Daler Mehndi.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the director revealed that the film is a black dark situational comedy. He further added, “It’s not a comedy. The producer always says we should not make comedy films. Firoz Nadiadwala believes in dark humor and situational humor. And of course, it's serious cinema not a comedy or slapstick.”

Ahmed Khan went on to explain that if the audience watches the movie on mute, it will come across as a serious film. “You turn up the volume, and you’ll realize you are watching some idiot's talk. There’s a lot of action as well, and the scale is huge,” Ahmed added.

The filmmaker also shared the reason behind the movie facing multiple delays. According to him, the delay happened because the team couldn’t shoot in Kashmir in June 2025. Apparently, finding a new location that looks similar to Kashmir was tough, and coordinating the schedules of 36 actors was a huge challenge.

