What happened to Ashish Vidyarthi and wife Rupali Barua? Actor updates post accident, ‘Bike hit us…’

Actor and popular vlogger Ashish Vidyarthi recently made headlines after reports emerged that he and his wife had been involved in a road accident. The couple was hit by a bike in Guwahati while attempting to cross the road and was rushed to a hospital.

As news of the accident spread across several channels, Ashish himself came forward to clarify the incident.

Ashish Vidyarthi clarifies about the road accident in Guwahati

Taking to his social media handle, Ashish Vidyarthi said, “Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hain. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Chhota sa chot aya hai, but absolutely fine.”

(I’m doing a livestream at a very strange time right now, just to let you all know. At the moment, I’m seeing all kinds of things being reported on many news channels. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation. I sustained a small injury, but I’m absolutely fine.)

In the video, Ashish stands up, shows his followers that he is doing well, and walks around to clarify his condition. Continuing, the actor-vlogger added, “Just to let you know, haan, hua hai. But we are good and there is nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hai ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hai. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe. Aap se bhi yahi batana chahte hain. We are taking very good care.”

(I have also just checked with the police, and the bike rider has regained consciousness as well. May everything be good and may everyone be fine. I just wanted to inform you all of this.)

Ashish Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua in 2023. He was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi, and the couple ended their 22-year-long marriage in 2022.

