What happened to Nora Fatehi on her way to David Guetta’s concert? All we know about car accident

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol addiction.

Actress and performer Nora Fatehi appeared at a concert event featuring DJ David Guetta on December 20, 2025. Ahead of the event, the actress reportedly met with an accident after a drunk driver rammed into her car.

Did Nora Fatehi suffer from a car accident?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident while she was on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, after a drunk driver rammed into her car.

Her team reportedly rushed her to the nearest hospital, where doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out any hemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors later confirmed that Nora had sustained a slight concussion due to the impact.

The source further added that, despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments and went on to make her scheduled appearance at the event.

Additionally, the source stated that the artist appeared at the concert to tease her upcoming global single, which features a collaboration between David Guetta and American singer Ciara and also includes vocals by the Street Dancer actress.

Nora Fatehi’s work front

Apart from working on her single, Nora Fatehi is expected to make her debut in South Indian cinema soon. The actress is reportedly roped in to play a co-lead role in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4. The horror-comedy film is also said to feature Pooja Hegde as another female lead.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Nora Fatehi is set to make a special appearance in Jailer 2. The Rajinikanth starrer is expected to feature the actress in a high-energy dance number. She was recently seen sharing a video about wrapping up a shoot after several days of filming; however, it remains unclear whether it was for Jailer 2.

For those unfamiliar, the upcoming film is a sequel to 2023’s Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from the superstar, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and others in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Nora will also be seen in the Dhruva Sarja starrer KD: The Devil.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan makes dashing appearance at Sohail Khan's birthday, dad Salim Khan, brother Arbaaz and others join