What happened to Rimi Sen? All about Hungama actress who participated in Bigg Boss 9 and quit acting at the age of 30

An avid Bollywood lover would know who Rimi Sen is. For those who don’t, you might remember her as Anjali Patekar from the 2003 comic caper, Hungama, or Sweety Dixit from Dhoom. Even though she has been part of some award-winning movies, the actress bid adieu to Bollywood and found new love in Dubai’s real estate space.

Where is Rimi Sen now?

With her debut Hindi movie, Rimi Sen managed to become a household name. The audience started recognising her as Anjali from Hungama, making her grab multiple projects across all industries in the entertainment space. From Baghban to Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, Johnny Gaddaar, and more, the actress succeeded in making the audience laugh. But the burning question is: where is she now?

Well, Rimi has bid adieu to her acting career in Bollywood and flown down to Dubai. After her successful innings in the Indian film industry, she is all set to take over the real estate space in Dubai. In a recent podcast with Buildcaps Real Estate LLC, Rimi revealed that she is now a resident of Dubai and is working there as a real estate agent.

When quizzed on why she decided to relocate to Dubai, the former actress expressed that Dubai’s stable economy is one of the biggest reasons. Apart from that, security, strategic locations, and the real estate market prompted her to move to the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

“Dubai is very welcoming,” she quipped, adding that the governing body thinks about making people’s lives better, easier, and more comfortable. But according to Sen, India is lacking in this aspect.

Further on, Sen revealed why she decided to step away from acting and move towards production. According to the Thank You actress, the time span for the film industry is not very long, especially for women, because it’s a male-dominated industry.

She went on to state that the film industry and fame are an addiction that many people can’t get out of. “Fortunately, I wasn’t addicted. But at one point, I realized that I have done a lot of comedy movies, and I am not getting the credit satisfaction. So, then I moved to production and made a National Award-winning film, Budhia Singh – Born to Run,” revealed Rimi.

While Rimi is working actively in Dubai as a real estate agent, she hasn’t completely dropped producing movies. “Currently, we’re working on a next home production which will also be completed in the next year or two,” divulged Sen.

