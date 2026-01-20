What is Palash Muchhal up to after his marriage cancelation with Smriti Mandhana? Here's what we know

Palash Muchhal is coming back to his work after a tough few weeks. On January 20, it was revealed that the musician is returning to his career following his cancelled marriage to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, he is taking part in a new film alongside Shreyas Talpade. The unnamed project will go on floors soon and is said to have been set with a backdrop of Mumbai.

Shreyas Talpade and Palash Muchhal join hands for a new film

Palash Muchhal is slowly gaining control of his career again, and he’s doing so with Om Shanti Om star Shreyas Talpade. On January 20, it was revealed that the musician will be helming a new film starring the actor in the eald role. Not much has been revealed about the project so far, with reports claiming that the movie set in the background of Mumbai will observe the 49-year-old actor in its lead role of a common man. So far, the film remains untitled, with more updates awaited in the coming months as the shoot begins soon.

The 30-year-old music composer has previously been known for his work in films like Dishkiyaoon, Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, Sweetiee Weds NRI (in which he also participated as a singer), and other projects, including Puncch Beat. Brother to popular playback singer Palak Muchhal, he is also the brother-in-law of singer and composer Mithoon.

About Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana

After being in a relationship with the Indian batswoman for about five years, the couple was all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony back in November 2025. Rumors marred the days leading up to the big day, with Smriti Mandhana’s father’s health and the groom’s own health being under observation for a while, dampening the plans. With allegations of cheating floating on the internet, the marriage was put on hold at first, with both sides calling it off via separate confirmations in December 2025. Since then, the sportswoman has returned to the field and begun practicing with her teammates.

