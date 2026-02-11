What is Rajpal Yadav's net worth? Everything about his fees and earnings REVEALED

Rajpal Yadav is among the well-known faces in the entertainment industry. The actor is popular for his comic roles and has delivered several memorable performances so far. However, recently, the 54-year-old has hit the headlines in connection to a severe financial distress and is currently at Tihar Jail. Many actors and renowned personalities have come forward to help him.

While the entire development has come as a shock to his fans, netizens are also curious about Rajpal Yadav's financial condition and nnet worth. From his earnings from films to other assets, here's everything that you must know.

According to India Today, Rajpal has received a handsome paycheque for his recent works. Talking about his fees in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he reportedly earned Rs 1.25 crore and received Rs 2 crore for Chandu Champion. Going by the reports circulating online, his net worth ranges from Rs 50 crore to Rs 80-85 crore. Publicly available information suggests that he usualy charges Rs 1-2 crore per project.

Apart from his earnings from the movies, one of the sources for the Hungama actor's income is the brand partnerships. So, keeping other sources such as regional industries and property investments, Rajpal Yadav's annual income lies somewhere around Rs 30–35 lakh. Other reports claim that he owns luxury cars, including Audi and BMW.

Coming to his upcoming projects, he has various films in the pipeline for 2026. Rajpal will be seen in major roles in Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar. His latest film was Interrogation, a suspense thriller film directed by Ajoy Varma Raja.

For the unversed, Rajpal Yadav has surrendered as he recently found himself at the centre of a setback. Yadav is reportedly required to pay nearly Rs. 9 crore. Sonu Sood has come forward to support him. Other than him, Gurmeet Choudhary has also voiced support for Rajpal amid financial crisis.

