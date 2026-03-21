What’s happening with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Takht? Karan Johar clears air on revival plans

Karan Johar announced his period drama Takht back in 2020. The movie immediately started making headlines owing to the stellar ensemble cast that the filmmaker was expected to bring together. However, the film never came to life. Recently, the Bollywood director and producer revealed whether he is planning to revive the project or not. Read on!

Is Takht on the cards for Karan Johar?

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others were expected to star in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. The film was expected to be released in cinemas by the end of 2021. But due to the pandemic and many other unknown reasons, the movie was never made.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Karan Johar stated that there is no derivative of Takht being made. Sharing more details about his star-studded period drama, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai helmer stated that there is no revival of Takht right now on the cards.

Having said that, he added that Takht is a film he will definitely make in his lifetime. “I consider it one of the strongest screenplays developed, written by Sumit Roy—full credit to him. I believe it is the best-written piece of work in my career, and I hope to make that film one day,” Karan revealed.

Karan Johar opens up on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Part 2

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is an iconic family drama that made Karan famous. Of late, there have been speculations of a Part 2 being made of the cult classic. Clearing the air around this piece of news, the filmmaker said that there is no K3G2.

Sharing the reason behind not exploring the sequel of the 2001 film, he divulged, “I would never make K3G 2; not because K3G was the best film ever made, not at all. Every film has its flaws, but what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia. I would never tamper with that nostalgia or the love the film has, because you’re setting yourself up for disaster when you make something like K3G 2. So yes, the absolute truth is that there is no K3G 2.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge: SS Rajamouli reviews Ranveer Singh's mesmerising acting in Aditya Dhar’s gutsy actioner