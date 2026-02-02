When Aditya Dhar slammed critics post URI: The Surgical Strike Release: ‘I don’t care what people say, especially those…’

Aditya Dhar made his directorial debut with Uri: The Surgical Strike, a war movie that won the hearts of scores of Indians. But since the film, depicting major clashes between India and Pakistan, came at a time of the Indian elections, many labelled it as propaganda. Later, while promoting Article 370 in 2024, Dhar reacted to it. Read on!

When Aditya Dhar reacted to Uri being called a propaganda movie

During a promotional event, a media professional underscored that since Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Article 370 (2024) are coming around Indian elections, some assumed that they’re propaganda films. Sharing his two cents on the matter, filmmaker Aditya Dhar stated that he doesn’t care about people who label the Vicky Kaushal-led movie a propaganda film.

He further stated that all he cares about is when the film is coming. Calling the Indian audience “smart”, Dhar continued that after watching the movies, the viewers know which one is propaganda and which one is well-intended. Dhar was quick to state that till the time he’s in the industry, the intention of his films will always be right.

“The day the intention is wrong, I will stop making films. I don't care what people say, especially those people who were agenda-driven critics,” added the Dhoom Dhaam producer. Aditya also took the opportunity to highlight his observation. According to him, the downfall of “agenda-driven critics” happened from his debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. All the people who said bad things about the 2019 movie were wronged when the audience thronged to the theatre and made the National Award-winning film a blockbuster.

Dhar concluded his argument by opining that the audience doesn’t care what a filmmaker’s political agenda is and how they’re presenting their reviews. All they care about is the intention of the director.

Last year, Aditya Dhar dropped another bomb, his second directorial venture titled Dhurandhar, which made history. This year, he is all set to serve the audience a massive entertainer, Dhurandhar Part 2, for which the audience is super excited. The sequel, tentatively titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.

