When Aishwarya Rai said ‘Bachchan Bahu’ was coined to sound dramatic: ‘We weren’t looking to make a statement’

When Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married, back on April 20, 2007, the world celebrated their union. While Aishwarya was the beauty queen, Abhishek belonged to an acclaimed film family. Hence, she was often asked how being a ‘Bachchan Bahu’ was different from being married somewhere else. But the massive surname didn’t become the deciding force in their relationship as they were just a man and woman who fell in love and got the blessings of their parents.

Aishwarya Rai on being married in the Bachchan family

Aishwarya Rai officially accepted the Bachchan surname and became Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after her wedding to Abhishek Bachchan. While it was just a formal, personal choice, it instantly made her the ‘Bachchan Bahu’. While talking to NDTV nearly 17-years-ago, the diva expressed, “Bachchan bahu is coined to sound more dramatic than it is.”

She further stated that while it is now her name, she is just a regular girl. “I am Aishwarya Rai, who got married to Abhishek Bachchan.” When asked about the difference between being married in a high-profile family like the Bachchans, she called it “all perception” because the members of the family have been in the public eye, and they deserved the recognition.

Having said that, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress added, “But we’re a family. Abhishek and I love each other, we got our parents’ blessings, and we got married. We weren’t looking to make a statement.”

Yesterday, on April 20, 2026, Aish and Abhishek stepped into the 19th year of their wedlock. To celebrate this milestone, the global icon took to her social media and dropped an adorable picture of themselves along with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. With just a red heart emoji, she dropped the post, which instantly went viral online.

Soon after, their family picture was flooded with congratulatory messages. Celebs like Kajol, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, and Darshan Kumaar also wished them on their big day.

While Aishwarya’s fans are waiting for her comeback to cinemas, Abhishek will be next seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji. The historical epic film will be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar admits comic caper won't be made for a year, says 'There are many issues, hope we don’t...'