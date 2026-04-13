When Asha Bhosle at 91 sang and recreated Vicky Kaushal's iconic ‘Tauba Tauba’ step at her last concert; Viral VIDEO

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind an unparalleled musical legacy. She had been battling health complications and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering cardiac and respiratory issues. Doctors confirmed that she succumbed to multi-organ failure on April 12, 2026.

Viral Tauba Tauba performance at last concert

Among her last major appearances was the Asha Bhosle and Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert held on December 29, 2024, in Dubai. During the show, she surprised fans by performing the hit track Tauba Tauba, originally sung by Karan Aujla. What made the moment unforgettable was her spontaneous energy as she grooved on stage and pulled off Vicky Kaushal’s viral signature step, sending the audience into a frenzy. The performance quickly went viral, with fans celebrating her ability to embrace contemporary trends while adding her own warmth and nuance.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle carved a unique identity despite being the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. Her genre-defying artistry allowed her to transcend boundaries, making her a defining force in Hindi playback singing. From cabaret numbers to soulful ghazals, she consistently reinvented herself, earning admiration across generations. Even in her later years, she remained active and relevant, proving that age was no barrier to her passion for performance and connection with audiences.

About Asha Bhosle's demise and funeral

The singer's son, Anand Bhosle had confirmed the news on April 12 and shared details of her final rites. He said, "Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park." Fans and dignitaries gathered at her Lower Parel residence to pay respect, where the late singer received a Guard of Honour.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma pay tribute