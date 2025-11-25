When Hema Malini opened up on her decision to marry an already married Dharmendra and live separately from him: 'I don't need property...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, is remembered as the “He-Man of Bollywood” and “Garam Dharam.” Along with his long and successful career, his personal life has always been a topic of public interest. One of the most discussed parts of his life has been his marriage to Hema Malini at a time when he was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father to Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita, and Vijeta.

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980. Together, they had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Over the years, Hema Malini has spoken openly about her decision and the challenges surrounding it.

How did their love story begin?

In a 2022 interview with Rajdeep Sardesai on India Today, Hema Malini recalled her first impression of Dharmendra. She said, “The very first time I saw him, I had never seen such a handsome man. He was exceptional and good looking. That really impressed me.” She explained that she did not think about marriage at that moment, but over time, admiration developed between them. According to her, “It was only later that I started admiring him so much. But it was him who was wooing me. He was also attracted to me.”

Coming from a conservative Tamil family, choosing to marry a man who was already married and had children was a major decision. She shared that there came a point when she told Dharmendra, “You better marry me now. You cannot go on like this.”

When asked if the decision was tough, Hema Malini said she expected some complications but never wanted anything beyond emotional support. She stated, “I knew there would be a little problem but I don’t expect anything else from him. Just love. He’s always there for me so what else do I need. I don’t need property or money or anything else from him. I just need some love. That’s it.”

Even after their marriage, Hema Malini lived separately from Dharmendra. In a chat with Lehren Retro, she revealed that she never wished for such an unusual arrangement but accepted it. She said she did not want to disturb anyone’s life and had no complaints, adding that Dharmendra was always present for her and their daughters whenever needed.

