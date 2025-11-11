When Hema Malini spoke about wanting to marry Dharmendra if he were single: ‘So many things in common…’

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have a long past that starts from their meeting as new actors and developing a strong on-screen pairing, which was then turned into a real-life romance. The two veteran stars are revered performers in the Indian film industry, and their marriage was a culmination of years of affection for each other. In a past interview, the actress shared how she long wished for their relationship to turn into a marriage because of the common traits they share. She also recalled their first-ever meeting at the Aasmaan Mahal premiere.

Hema Malini on wanting to marry Dharmendra

During the 1976 interview, the actress shared how he was her ‘one true friend’ in the industry, one she won’t cut out of her life. She took on their romance rumors headfirst and said, “Now that I am friendly with a man, they say we are having an affair. But one thing is certain. He is the one man who can confide all of his troubles in me. And I, too, feel free to go to him with my problems. We do a lot of collecting and thinking about our careers and roles. He adores me and seeks my opinions on his roles.”

Hema Malini revealed how, after being questioned about the possibility of their marriage as co-stars back then, she need not hesitate. “People ask, would I have married him if he were unmarried and available? Of course, I would have married him if he were a bachelor. After all, when we have so many things in common between us, should we not have been married had he been single?”

Back then, the actress shared an amicable relationship with Dharmendra's wife, Prakash Kaur, “His wife phones me often and even comes to our house. But I am a busy artist, hardly ever at home. So naturally, Dharam and I are more together than his wife and I.”

Speaking about how she remembers everything about their first meeting, she said, “It was at the Aasmaan Mahal premiere. I was a newcomer just cast in Sapno Ka Saudagar. Dharam was already an established hero. We were introduced and I remember being overawed by him - his impressive physique and rugged handsomeness, and most of all his unassuming friendliness.” She also reminisced about his brown suit and how it looked amazing on him.

The two went on to have a beautiful romance and got married on May 2, 1980, and share two kids, Esha Deol (born 1981) and Ahana Deol Vohra (born 1985).

