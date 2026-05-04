When Kareena Kapoor revealed people warned her against marrying Saif Ali Khan: "Shaadi mat karna, warna…"

Kareena Kapoor Khan has never bowed down to conventional ideologies and has always followed her heart, be it on the personal or professional front. She did the same when people around warned her against marrying Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career. While Saifeena are today Bollywood’s most powerful and adored couples, there was a time when Bebo was asked to choose between the film industry and Saif. Read on!

When Kareena revealed that people asked her not to marry Saif

Back in 2012, Kareena Kapoor was at the pinnacle of her stardom. Hence, when she decided to tie the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October, the idea of the popular actress getting married was considered detrimental to her profession. However, it did happen.

Later, in multiple candid interviews, the Jab We Met actress revealed that her closest well-wishers and industry insiders were sceptical about her decision to marry her Tashan co-star.

In an old chat with Filmfare, she revealed. “Everyone was like, ‘Shaadi mat karna, warna career khatam ho jayega (Don't marry, your career will be over)’. I said, ‘Career hi khatam ho jayega na? Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na (Only my career will end right, I won't die)?’ I love this man.”

She further expressed that if living with Said meant that producers won’t work with her, so be it. While everyone was scared of her, she ended up doing multiple good films after their wedding, like Singham Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ki & Ka, Udta Punjabi, and more. According to Bebo, Saif has been extremely encouraging.

Kareena and Saif married in Mumbai after years of dating. Years later, they were blessed with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. On the work front, Kareena is working on Meghna Gulzar's Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran. As for Saif, he has Haiwaan in the pipeline.

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