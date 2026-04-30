When Rishi Kapoor left Neetu Kapoor alone in business class after argument to fulfill his cake cravings

Rishi Kapoor was a star who not just entertained the audience on the big screen but he also made people around him laugh with his vibrant personality. Years ago, comedian-actor Vir Das worked with the legend in the movie Namastey London which helped him create a good bond with the veteran Bollywood actor. In an old interview, Vir spoke of the time when the late actor left Neetu Kapoor alone in business class after argument to eat Vir Das' cake. Read on!

When Rishi Kapoor ditched Neetu Kapoor for a piece of cake

In a delightful trip down memory lane, comedian and actor Vir Das offered a candid and hilarious glimpse into the legendary Rishi Kapoor’s spirited personality. Speaking on a podcast Moment of Silence, Das recounted his experience filming the 2007 hit Namastey London, where he shared the screen with the veteran actor.

However, the Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos actor-director recalled how five years after their film he met Rishi Ji on a plane. According to Das, Neetu Kapoor was traveling with her husband Rishi Kapoor when a domestic argument broke out between them over a piece of cake.

Since Vir was also on the same flight, the Sharmaji Namkeen actor called him, in a frustrated tone and after some small talks, he directly aske him the big question: ‘You’re going to eat your cake?’ Before Vir could even answer, Ranbir Kapoor’s father started devouring the dessert.

“You can eat someone else’s cake if you’re Rishi Kapoor,” the comedian said in the throwback interview. In the same chat, Vir Das described the unique energy Rishi Kapoor brought to the sets of the film. Sharing an anecdote, Das said that even though he was playing a minor role, his co-star Rishi Kapoor looked at him and asked what’s his name. The senior actor then shook his hand and asked him to do the same.

This is when the Kapoor & Sons actor told Vir, ‘Beta, tu bohot accha actor hai. (Son, you’re a good actor). Shake my hand and promise me you’ll keep acting.” Rishi Ji walked away after giving him the compliment and immediately, some rushed to offer an umbrella to Vir who was otherwise getting burnt in the sun. “That’s what I needed to act, Rishi Kapoor’s handshake,” an emotional Vir expressed.

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