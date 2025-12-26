When Thalapathy Vijay shared his willingness to play antagonist inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Darr: ‘Maybe if I am offered…’

Over the past few decades, Shah Rukh Khan has played some iconic characters that have made the movies classics. Among them are Baazigar and Darr, which have a whole different fan base. Seems like South India star, Thalapathy Vijay, was also mighty impressed by the roles he played in these 90s thrillers. Hence, in an old interview, Vijay shared his willingness to play an antagonist inspired by SRK’s memorable characters. Read on!

Thalapathy Vijay is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s negative characters

Years ago, when Thalapathy Vijay was out and about promoting his then-released film, Pokkiri (2007), he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and his iconic villainous roles. In an interview with Headlined Today, the superstar of Tamil cinema stated that he is not against negative roles. Having said that, he admitted that he would consider playing an antagonist only if he is offered characters like those of Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar or Darr.

Vijay told the publication, “I have done (such) a role in one of my previous films titled Priyamudan. But I am not 100 per cent comfortable with an anti-character. But, maybe, if I am offered roles such as Shah Rukh’s Baazigar or Darr, then I would consider.”

To refresh your memory, back in 1993, SRK played his first anti-hero in Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar. The movie became a turning point in his career, bringing him love and fame from the audience and the industry. In the crime thriller, he plays Ajay Sharma, who changes his identity to seek revenge from a person who ruined his family. It also stars Kajol and Shilpa Shetty in key roles.

Talking about King Khan’s other iconic movie, Darr: A Violent Love Story, the 1993 movie is helmed by Yash Chopra. In the psychological thriller, the Jawan actor plays an obsessive lover and stalker. The film, which ended up ruling the box office, also stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Currently, Shah Rukh and his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-hyped actioner, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut, along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and more. The movie is expected to hit cinemas next year.

