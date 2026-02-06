When Yami Gautam praised husband-director Aditya Dhar: "Mere liye toh vohi Dhurandhar hai, felt so proud as a wife"

Actor Yami Gautam never holds back when it comes to lauding her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar. In a past interview, Yami spoke about her admiration for Aditya Dhar and his film Dhurandhar. The actress, who has seen the film up close, spoke about how proud she felt both personally and professionally. Yami’s words underline the anticipation surrounding the action-packed entertainer, which is set to release its highly awaited second part in March 2026.



When Yami Gautam praised Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar



Yami Gautam said, "For me, Aditya is the real Dhurandhar, and I have seen the film up close. I can give you a hint. I felt so proud as a wife. I felt so proud just as an artist, a creative person working in the industry." Her praise reflects not only her admiration for Aditya Dhar’s directorial skills but also her excitement about the storytelling and cinematic scale of the project.

The Haq actor further highlighted the relevance of the film in today’s cinematic landscape, where filmmakers often wonder about audience expectations. Yami added, "Nowadays, we often ask, ‘What should we make for the audience?’ Do we even deserve to come to the theater? And I feel Dhurandhar is that film." The statement captures the essence of the action-drama, which promises high-octane sequences, engaging narratives, and a cinematic experience designed for theater-goers. As fans eagerly await the sequel, Yami concluded, "So I say, Dhurandhar is not a parting gift of 2025; it is a welcome gift of 2026!"



About the film Dhurandhar



“Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy for Project Dhurandhar. In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and several others in key roles. With the film's part 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge slated for a March 19, 2026 release, expectations are high for the film to deliver its signature blend of action, drama, and stellar performances.”

