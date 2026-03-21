When Yami Gautam spoke about ‘conscious decision’ to remain private, ‘Easier to convince about role’

Yami Gautam is currently reveling in the success of her husband Aditya Dhar’s film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). A seasoned actress, she has kept her private life away from prying eyes for the majority of her career. Maintaining her peace and some semblance of normalcy, separate from her very demanding career, is of prime importance to her, which makes it possible for her to keep oversharing a faraway possibility. The 37-year-old previously spoke to Instant Bollywood about not airing her life out for publicity and why it allows her to immerse herself in her roles better.

Yami Gautam on why she opts for privacy as an actor

Sharing how, in the age of the internet, everyone looks to update their lives on social media constantly; however, this is not the case for her, Yami Gautam said, “I am very much aware of social media, and of the times we are living in. I also have a social media account, but it’s a very conscious decision that I don’t want to tell you what I ate for breakfast, I don’t want to tell you that I got injured in gym yesterday, I don’t want to tell you anything. Not because I don’t want to tell you but because that’s… who am I addressing? And do I want to be so accessible? Do I want you to already come with a pre-conceived notion about me? No I don’t want you [to].”

She then went on to quote a fellow star without naming them, about giving her important advice regarding keeping her life away from the internet, “A very senior actor said once, that the less you know about me, the easier it is for me to convince you about the role I’m playing. So I want it to be like that.”

The actress has always remained tight-lipped about her personal matters, choosing to marry Aditya Dhar via an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024, and have chosen to keep him away from the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar gets overwhelmed at screening, thanks Ranveer Singh and team for film’s triumph