Where is Akshaye Khanna amidst Dhurandhar success? Actor’s Alibaug home video goes viral

2025 has been a pretty successful year for Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna. Earlier, he made the audience go gaga with his performance in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava. Now, he is receiving massive love from fans across the globe for his acting in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Amid the roaring success of the film and the appreciation coming his way, Khanna decided to head to his Alibaug home and perform a sacred puja.

Akshaye Khanna performs puja at Alibaug home

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has currently taken the country by storm. While the storyline, songs, and unexpected twists and turns are keeping the audience hooked, moviegoers can’t take their eyes off actor Akshaye Khanna. In the movie, he plays the leader of a militant group, inspired by the life of Rehman Dakait.

Khanna not just managed to grab eyeballs, but he became the talk of the town the moment the spy action thriller film hit the big screens. One would think Khanna would be enjoying a lavish vacation or a star-studded party in the city. But he had other plans. In a video shared by Shivam Mhatre Guruji on his Instagram, the B-town star can be seen performing a sacred ritual at his Alibaug home.

In the clip, the Border actor can be seen standing with three priests, performing the puja at his farmhouse. According to the Guruji, Khanna is doing the Vastushanti Vidhi at his home. For the pious event, Akshaye decided to don a short white kurta, which he paired with blue denims.

In the caption, the Guruji shared, “I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshay Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special.”

Akshaye Khanna’s work front

Akshaye Khanna started the year by playing the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar-helmed epic historical action film, Chhaava. Recently, he was seen in Aditya Dhar’s spy-action film, Dhurandhar, as Rehman Dakait. Khanna will also be part of Dhurandhar 2, which is highly awaited by the audience.

A report by Box Office Worldwide also stated that Khanna has joined the cast of Bhagam Bhag 2. The film is reportedly set to hit theatres by the end of 2026.

