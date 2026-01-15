Where is Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik now? Know about the celebrity mixologist

Bollywood actor Imran Khan started dating Avantika Malik at the age of 19. After staying in wedlock for eight years, the couple separated in 2019. The former couple share a daughter, Imara. Read on to know more about Malik and her newfound profession!

About Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik

Married to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, Avantika Malik got married to him in 2011 in a private civil ceremony at Aamir Khan's home. Then in 2014, they welcomed their daughter, Imara Malik Khan. But sadly, they decided to live separately in 2019. Since then, both Imran and Avantika have been living different lives, following varied career paths. However, they continue to stay cordial with each other.

Malik is now an entrepreneur and mixologist who flaunts her bartending skills at high-end diners in Mumbai and Goa. In her Instagram bio, Malik spoke fondly about her love for dancing. “Attempting to dance my way through life, one step at a time,” she expressed.

Avantika, who hails from a well-known family, is friends with many Bollywood wives, including Sohail Khan’s ex- wife, Seema Sachdev. Apart from skilfully making cocktails for her esteemed guests, she also has a knack for going places and making memories with her daughter.

Last year, on the podcast of her dear industry friend Janice Sequeira, Avantika shared that she was 'petrified' when she was parting ways with her ex-husband, Imran Khan. Malik revealed that people around her felt disappointed because the “golden couple” had fallen from grace.

“I felt that I had disappointed everybody in my life. It was very hard,” she stated, adding that it took her a long time to not carry that responsibility and disappointment. For her, it was just two people growing apart.

“I felt that I would not survive one day without this guy. The day we decided that this is it, I wept like there had been a death in the immediate family. I was petrified, because I was also not earning at that time,” she recalled. Since Imran and Avantika met at 19 and were with each other for a considerable amount of time, they were co-dependent.

Having said that, Malik finally found her footing in the business world and loves to come up with lip-smacking drinks for her patrons.

ALSO READ: Who is Lekha Washington? Everything you need to know about Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan's model-actor girlfriend