Where is Munna Bhai MBBS' Dekh Le star Mumait Khan now? Know about Rowdy Rathore actor running makeup academy

Remember the incredible performer who made a special appearance in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S song Dekh Le? Mumait Khan was also one of the three performers who broke the internet with their power-packed performance to Aa Re Pritam Pyaare in Rowdy Rathore. Well, the actress and ace dancer has turned entrepreneur and now runs a makeup and hair training institute in Hyderabad.

Born Mumtaz Abdul Rashid Khan, the actress became Mumait Khan when financial constraints compelled her to step into the entertainment industry. While talking to iDream Media, she recalled walking to school just to save Rs 1.50 for her father.

After her sizzling performance on Dekh Le in Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, the audience started Googling her. At the age of 18, she rose to fame with her dancing skills and was flooded with work opportunities in movies across languages.

Later, she performed item numbers and made cameo appearances in Hindi films like Rowdy Rathore, Hulchul, Fight Club, Shortcut Romeo, and more. Khan was also part of reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Bigg Boss Telugu.

As she was settling into the industry, life took a tragic turn. In 2016, she fell from her bed and hit her head so hard that she suffered internal injuries. Five nerves in her brain burst, and she was in a coma for 15 days. The doctors advised her to stay away from work and any kind of physical exertion for the next seven years.

While many assumed she left the industry, Khan had no option than to sacrifice her career for her health. “I was on medication for seizures, which caused me to gain a lot of weight. God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study,” the actress told the above-mentioned publication.

In those seven years, she developed a fondness for makeup and hair, which led to her founding a makeup and hair training institute in Hyderabad. Amid juggling work and recovering from her injuries, Mumait had no time for love. The 40-year-old single woman found herself in multiple controversies but came back stronger. We hope to see Mumait Khan back on the big screen soon.

