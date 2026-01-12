Who is Achraf Hakimi? All about Nora Fatehi’s rumored Moroccan footballer boyfriend

Nora Fatehi is making the best of her time around the world. Recently, the actress, TV personality, and performer shared an update from her visit to a football match. The social media post quickly earned thousands of likes from her fans, but keen-eyed onlookers were quick to question the possible hint of a romantic relationship behind it. The rumors of her dating Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi have now widely spread online.

Nora Fatehi attended a game of the ongoing AFCON during the past weekend. Shortly after, she posted an update on her Instagram account, sharing happily that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had won. Soon after, rumors began circulating that she was at the sporting event to showcase her support for her beau, a mystery man until recently. Now, the identity of the man has been revealed, and it’s believed that her new boyfriend is none other than the Moroccan player, Achraf Hakimi.

About Nora Fatehi’s rumored BF Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is a 27-year-old player who reps the Paris Saint-Germain team. Having been born in Madrid, Spain, on November 4, 1998, he represents the Moroccan national team as a right-back defender. Not only that, but he is also the captain of his country’s football team. His full name is Achraf Hakimi Mouh, and he previously trained at Real Madrid's youth academy and was initially a midfielder (winger) in his team before moving to the defense position. Raised by Moroccan parents, he is known to have two siblings, a fellow footballer, older brother, Nabil Hakimi, and a sister called Ouidad Hakimi.

While not much is known about the pair as of now, and neither has commented on the possibility of them being in a relationship, the spirits are high among their fans.

A source shared inside details of a possible romance with Hindustan Times, saying, “Nora's trip to Morocco for the football game already raised eyebrows, giving fuel to the rumours that she is dating a footballer. And it seems like it's the popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. While neither Nora Fatehi nor Achraf Hakimi have commented anything on it, his like on her Insta post has surely hinted at their relationship.”

Both celebrities hail from a Moroccan background, and his like on her post from the match has raised a lot of speculation about them dating each other.

