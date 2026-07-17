Who is Addinath Kothare? Meet Ramayana actor who recently announced separation from wife Urmila Kanetkar

Addinath Kothare, a popular face of the Marathi film industry, recently sent shockwaves when he announced separation from his wife Urmila Kanetkar. The actors, who have been a beloved couple in the industry for nearly 15 years, shared the news on social media on July 16, 2026, marking the end of their marriage. But if want to know more about Addinath, then read on!

Who is Addinath Kothare?

Addinath Kothare is a powerhouse of talent in the Indian film industry, excelling as both an actor and a filmmaker. Born into a prominent film family to veteran actor-director Mahesh Kothare, Addinath made his screen debut as a child artist in the 1994 film Majha Chakula.

Over the years, he has built a stellar reputation with his versatility. His filmography includes acclaimed Marathi projects like Zapatlela 2, Chandramukhi, Panchak among others.

Beyond Marathi cinema, he made a notable mark in Bollywood with his portrayal of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the 2021 sports drama 83. He also won a prestigious award for his directorial debut Paani (2019). Apart from that, Addinath has also been recognized with multiple acclaimed accolades.

Addinath is currently part of one of the most ambitious projects of Indian cinema, which is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. In the upcoming two-part magnum opus, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Addinath Kothare will be seen essaying the pivotal role of Bharat.

The actor described his experience working on this grand ensemble film as ‘life-transforming’ and ‘humbling’. Earlier, in a joint statement Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar announced that they are parting ways.

Addinath and Urmila, who first crossed paths on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006 and tied the knot in 2011, emphasized that the decision was arrived at after much thought and consideration.

In their heartfelt statement, they expressed their desire to navigate this new chapter with grace and requested privacy from the media and their well-wishers.

Despite the end of their marital journey, the duo remains united in their commitment to their daughter, Jizah. “While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support,” the statement read.

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