Who is Amruta Khanvilkar? All about Marathi-Hindi actor who shared screen with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Amruta Khanvilkar is a prominent Indian actress, producer, and dancer who has established herself as one of the highest-paid and most versatile performers in Marathi cinema while also making a significant mark in Hindi films and web series. Read on to know more about her.

Who is Amruta Khanvilkar?

Born on November 23, 1984, in Mumbai, Amruta Khanvilkar grew up in a Marathi family. Nearly a decade later, her family moved to Pune, where she completed her schooling and graduated from the Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce.

She developed a passion for dance and acting from an early age, though she initially faced some hesitation from her father regarding her pursuit of a career in the arts. She has a younger sister, Aditi, who is an air hostess.

Amruta is married to television actor Himanshu Malhotra. The two met while participating in the 2004 reality show India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. After dating for over ten years, they tied the knot on January 24, 2015. The couple later gained popularity for winning the seventh season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye.

Amruta's career took off after participating on India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004, which led to her film debut with the Marathi comedy Golmaal in 2006. She quickly became a household name with her iconic Lavani dance performance, Wajale Ki Bara, from the film Natarang. Over the years, she has delivered critically acclaimed performances in several notable films including Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Chandramukhi, Saade Maade Teen, Shala, Baji, Choricha Mamla and Har Har Mahadev.

Apart from ruling the Marathi film industry, she also made her Hindi film debut with Mumbai Salsa in 2007. Since then, the actress appeared in several high-profile Bollywood projects like Alia Bhatt-led Raazi, Satyameva Jayate, Malang, to name a few.

She made her OTT debut with the series Damaged and has continued to take on diverse roles in recent projects such as Lootere, 36 Days, and Taskaree.

Beyond acting, Amruta is a seasoned television personality. She has participated in high-profile reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and has anchored programs such as Dance India Dance 6 and more.

Her ability to balance mainstream commercial projects with critically acclaimed, character-driven roles has cemented her status as one of the leading figures in the Marathi industry.

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