Who is Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi? Here's what we know about the 32-year-old Punjabi actress and model

Musician Badshah got everyone talking when pictures of his second wedding with Isha Rikhi made headlines. A couple of hours ago, Isha’s mother took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple visuals of the duo’s intimate union. The glimpses showcase the bride and groom exchanging garlands and taking the auspicious ‘4 pheras’ to get into wedlock. But do you know who Badshah’s second wife is? Fret not, we've got you covered!

Know about Badshah’s second wife, Isha Rikhi

Several glimpses of singer and rapper Badshah dressed in wedding finery made it to the gram. The visuals showcase him wearing a simple kurta-pajama with a turban, standing next to his new wife, Isha Rikhi. The videos shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, also show them getting married as per traditional rituals and customs. Seems like the duo got married days ago since there were some unseen glimpses of them post-wedding.

Keeping all that aside, let’s focus on knowing more about Badshah’s ladylove, Isha Rikhi. Well, she is a model and actress who has been working in the Punjabi film industry. Rikhi made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, back in 2013.

Soon after, she featured in movies like Happy Go Lucky with Punjabi actor Amrinder Gill, What the Jatt, Gippy Grewal, and Ammy Virk’s 2016 entertainer Ardaas, among others. Apart from the Punjabi film industry, Isha has already made her Hindi film debut. The actress starred opposite Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande in director Jayesh Pradhan’s Nawabzaade.

Born in 1993 to Pradeep Kumar Rikhi and Poonam Rikhi, the Chandigarh-based diva always wanted to win a beauty pageant and get that glittery crown.

Apparently, she never thought of getting into acting. While talking to Hindustan Times, back in 2018, she expressed her desire to work with Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and do roles like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet from Jab We Met or be part of a project like Alia Bhatt’s Highway. Coming back to Badshah and Isha, the couple reportedly met at a common friend’s party and even featured in a jewellery advertisement together.

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