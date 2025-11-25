Who is Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag? A look at his net worth, career, and family

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly, known for films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Golmaal Returns, is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple tied the knot in 2011, and since then, Haag has remained a significant part of Celina’s personal and family life. But who exactly is Peter Haag? Here’s everything to know about Celina Jaitly’s Austrian husband.

Peter Haag’s background and career

Peter Haag was born and raised in Austria. He is an entrepreneur, hotelier, and brand strategist, with an extensive career in hospitality management and marketing. Haag has held senior positions with leading hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore, including the Emaar Hospitality Group, where he contributed to luxury service and brand strategy. His professional journey has often been described as polished and international, reflecting his experience in high-end hospitality and business management.

Before his marriage to Celina Jaitly, Haag built a career working across Austria, Singapore, and Dubai, gaining recognition in branding, marketing, and hotel management. Many reports estimate his net worth at around USD 2.3 million (approximately Rs. 167 crore) as per Indian Express, though this figure has not been verified.

Here’s how Celina and Peter met

Celina and Peter first met in Dubai during an event. In an earlier interview, Celina recalled feeling an immediate connection with Haag. She said, “It was a family gathering at a wonderful lounge and Peter was also invited to it. There was an intense recognition in a part of me when I first saw Peter. Actually, we did not speak to each other, but I just knew from the moment he walked in that he was my husband even though we had never met before.”

Celina added, “It's weird but the moment I saw him walk in wearing a tailored black suit, I thought to myself — ‘Oh...there walks in my husband’ — and then I just shuddered and shrugged the thought off my mind, thinking I had gone completely insane. Ironically, it is exactly what Peter thought too. I noticed his impeccable manners and very kind eyes and I knew that he was my husband.”

Haag later visited India in 2010 to meet Celina’s parents, and he proposed soon after, solidifying the start of their cross-cultural love story.

Celina and Peter married on July 23, 2011, at a 1,000-year-old monastery in Austria. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twins, Shamsher and Arthur, though tragically, one of the babies passed away due to a heart defect.

