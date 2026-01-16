Who is Dhruv Rathee? All about the YouTuber who is known for controversies with Bollywood celebs

Internet cannot stop talking about Dhruv Rathee, and not always in a good way. Rathee’s videos often spark heated debates, with viewers split between fans who support him and critics who question his intentions. From calling out Bollywood celebrities to commenting on sensitive political topics, Rathee attracts controversy wherever he goes.

Who is Dhruv Rathee?



Dhruv Rathee is a YouTuber and content creator, who is infamous for his opinions on politics, current affairs, and social issues. While he boasts a massive following across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, many people openly dislike him, accusing him of being unnecessarily critical.

Dhruv Rathee's alleged cheating row

Rathee’s relationship timeline is well known to his followers. He reportedly dated his wife Julie for several years before proposing in 2019, and the couple married in November 2021 in Vienna, Austria. He has now become the center of an online controversy with unverified claims questioning his marriage to his wife, Julie. According to reports, Rathee had flirted with an influencer months ago, who suggested her screenshots existed. These claims quickly went viral across social media, though no concrete proof has emerged. Rathee has not publicly responded, and many users are urging caution, highlighting that the rumors are entirely unverified.

Dhruv Rathee's controversies involving Bollywood celebs



Dhruv Rathee has frequently found himself at the center of online debates involving Bollywood celebrities. He attracted major attention after criticizing the trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calling its depiction of violence “excessive” and potentially harmful to society. Rathee even compared certain scenes to extremist behavior and urged the Censor Board to take a closer look. Another controversy arose when a video on cosmetic procedures used Janhvi Kapoor’s before-and-after images in the thumbnail. Many interpreted it as insensitive or personally targeted at the actress, though Rathee clarified that the discussion was about beauty standards in general.

Rathee had highlighted alleged cosmetic treatments and skin-lightening procedures by actresses like Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, and Janhvi Kapoor. He also questioned Shah Rukh Khan for promoting controversial products despite his immense wealth.

