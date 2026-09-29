Who is Ekam Bawa? Meet Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari's alleged ex stepfather

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy after Ekam Bawa allegedly identified himself as her stepfather. On September 28, in an update, Rhiti’s team categorically denied the claim, calling the allegations "false, baseless" and defamatory. Rhiti, who is the daughter of actor Manoj Tiwari and Pratima Pandey, has maintained that Bawa’s claims do not reflect the facts.

Who Is Ekam Bawa?

According to IMDb, Ekam Bawa was born on October 14, 1991, in Dirba, Sangrur. He is known by names including Parminder Kumar Bawa and Ekam Bains and is associated with the Punjabi music industry as a singer. Bawa has reportedly been active in the music scene since 2015 and has built a presence through his work in Punjabi music.

Bawa’s musical journey was influenced by his father, Shinder Pal, who encouraged his artistic interests from a young age. He graduated from SD College in Barnala before pursuing music professionally. Over the years, he has released several Punjabi tracks and gained attention. His songs include Hisab Honge, Dil Le Gaya, Vairi 40 and Chill (Lalkaare 2), among others.

Rhiti Tiwari faces heat on Bigg Boss 20

Meanwhile, Rhiti has also been in the spotlight inside the Bigg Boss 20 house following a heated rap battle. During the task, her remarks directed at Uditi Singh and Qazi Touqeer crossed the line from competitive banter into derogatory and abusive comments. The incident was discussed during Weekend Ka Vaar, with host Salman Khan addressing her choice of language.

Reacting to the episode, Salman Khan strongly criticized Rhiti’s conduct and said, “Honestly, this was one of the worst disses I’ve seen. Disrespect ki bhi ek limit hoti hai, aur aapki language us limit ko cross kar rahi thi. Sab log has rahe the, lekin kabhi-kabhi aapko khud bhi sochna chahiye ki jo ho raha hai, woh kitna sahi hai. Aap uska mazaak bana rahi thi, woh aapka mazaak bana rahi thi, but at some point, someone has to understand where to stop.”

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