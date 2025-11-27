Who is Harsh Mehta? Malaika Arora seen with 33 year old diamond merchant amid dating buzz

Malaika Arora has once again become the centre of attention after sparking dating rumors with 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta. The buzz began after the two were seen together at Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert on October 29. They were spotted interacting during the show and later left the venue together, which immediately led to speculation about a new relationship. Neither Malaika Arora nor Harsh Mehta has commented on the dating rumours so far.

Malaika Arora, who turned 50 this year, was seen again near Harsh Mehta on Wednesday afternoon (November 26) at the Mumbai airport. While they did not walk side by side, paparazzi captured them exiting the same terminal one after the other. Malaika walked ahead, and Harsh followed behind with his face partly covered by a mask. At the parking area, Malaika entered her car, and moments later, Harsh got into the same vehicle, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Who is Harsh Mehta?

Harsh Mehta is believed to be a 33-year-old diamond merchant, and his name has surfaced online after social media users identified him as the man seen with Malaika Arora. While there are no public statements or confirmations about his background from either side, several Instagram accounts claim that Harsh works in the diamond business as per News 18. As of now, there are limited details about his personal life, and he has maintained a low profile despite the growing spotlight.

Malaika Arora’s stylish appearance at the Enrique Iglesias concert also went viral. She was seen enjoying the performance in a white tank top and blue shorts, and fans quickly noticed the man next to her. The two were seen interacting multiple times, and videos of them exiting together added to the ongoing rumours.

Is Malaika Arora starting a new chapter after her breakup?

Malaika Arora reportedly parted ways with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2024 after dating since 2018. The two were often seen together at events and holidays but remained private about their split. Before that, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan, and continue to co-parent despite their divorce.

Malaika Arora has not confirmed any new relationship, and Harsh Mehta has also stayed silent. The recent sightings have only raised questions about whether Malaika has found new companionship after her breakup.

