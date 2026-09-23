Who is Ida Ali? Meet Imtiaz Ali's newly engaged daughter and her fiancé Krish Agrawal

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali has taken a major step in her personal life as she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal. The couple exchanged rings at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, with Imtiaz giving fans a glimpse of the special occasion on September 22. Ida looked elegant in a couture saree, while Krish complemented her in a black sherwani. Sharing the dreamy picture on Instagram, Imtiaz Ali penned, “Seeking your blessings, the newly engaged Krish Agrawal and Idaa."



Who is Ida Ali?



Ida, 25, is an aspiring filmmaker with a passion for storytelling. She discovered her love for filmmaking at an early age and directed her first short film, Lift, at 17. She later pursued her passion academically, studying filmmaking at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.



Who is Ida Ali’s fiancé Krish Agrawal?



Krish Agrawal, 24, works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He has been in a long-term relationship with Ida, and the couple share a love for travelling. While Ida is pursuing filmmaking, Krish has built his career in the world of finance and research.

Check out Imtiaz Ali's post below:



Krish proposed to Ida in Norway

The engagement follows Krish’s romantic proposal in Norway. On July 12, Ida shared glimpses of the special moment on Instagram, including a look at her diamond engagement ring. Imtiaz later opened up about the occasion to Hindustan Times, calling it “the greatest happiness" and revealing that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to Ida.

While the couple has yet to announce their wedding date, their engagement marks an exciting new beginning. Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is working on his next directorial, details of which are currently under wraps. His last release, Main Vaapas Aaunga, featured Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.