Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar? Meet Govinda's rumoured partner and Roopa co-star

Komal Rani Swarnkar has become a talking point among Govinda’s fans after the two were recently spotted together at Mumbai airport. The emerging actress, who is also known as Rani Swarnkar, is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Roopa, alongside the actor. While her association with Govinda has sparked considerable curiosity, neither Komal nor Govinda has officially confirmed reports of a romantic relationship between them.

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani is reportedly an aspiring actress who hails from Uttar Pradesh and is preparing to enter the Hindi film industry. However, there is no verified information available publicly about her education, family background, personal life or even her age. Her association with the film Roopa appears to be her biggest professional break so far, with the project being touted as part of Govinda’s return to the big screen.

Komal and Govinda’s upcoming projects

Apart from Roopa, reportedly, Komal has also been linked to another upcoming Govinda project, Duniyadari. If reports are accurate, the two could share the screen in more than one film. Her casting alongside the actor has placed her in the spotlight even before her Bollywood debut, with audiences now eager to know more about the newcomer.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about Komal?

Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 80s, and the couple has two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Sunita has previously spoken about their relationship and claimed that she has been living separately with their daughter and son for years. She has also maintained that she would not share her husband with another woman. Reacting to reports surrounding Govinda and Komal, Sunita reportedly said, “Vinaash Kaale Viprit Buddhi,” reflecting her apparent displeasure over the speculation.

Komal remains tight-lipped amid rumors

Despite the growing attention around her name, Komal has not publicly addressed the relationship rumors involving Govinda. For now, her professional association with the actor remains the confirmed link between the two, while reports about their personal equation continue online.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja exits reality show due to health issue, Govinda accompanies her home; Report