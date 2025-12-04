Who is Kriti Sanon’s soon-to-be Jiju? All about 32-year-old singer set to marry Nupur Sanon

Rumors about Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding are gaining attention online as early reports suggest the couple may tie the knot in Udaipur on 8 and 9 January 2026. According to updates, the celebrations are expected to take place at a luxurious palace hotel in Udaipur, with close friends, family members and a few industry names attending. While the couple has not confirmed the wedding, on-ground preparations, décor work and hotel activity have added to the buzz on social media.

Stebin Ben is known for his popular hits in the Indian pop and playback space. As curiosity grows around him, fans are looking to understand the singer’s journey, achievements and growing success in the music industry.

Stebin Ben’s early life and move to Mumbai

Stebin Ben was born in 1993 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He completed his schooling at Carmel Convent Co-Ed School and later earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the LNCT Group of Colleges. Although he had an engineering background, Stebin always felt drawn to music. His interest began in school, where he performed on stage for the first time. School events, college fests and local competitions helped him build confidence in his voice.

In 2016, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming a playback singer. Like many newcomers, he started small by performing in cafés, clubs and college festivals. These early performances helped him gain a small but loyal audience.

Here’s a closer look at his music career

Stebin’s breakthrough came when his cover of Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai went viral. This caught the attention of music labels and opened doors for him in the industry. His major chart-topper arrived with Thoda Thoda Pyaar in 2021, which made him widely popular on social media and streaming platforms.

He went on to deliver hits like Sahiba, Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq and Baarish Aayi Hai, strengthening his place among India’s new-generation singers. He has also sung for films featuring actors such as Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Shahid Kapoor. Stebin has collaborated with well-known names including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin-Jigar, Jeet Gannguli and Mohit Suri.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “Honestly, I take a lot of inspiration from Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. The way they have grown in the last decade… is something I truly admire.”

Speaking to The Times of India, he shared the importance of performing live. “Live shows are everything for a singer… a live performance builds a personal connection that stays with the audience for years.”

Stebin also owns a duplex apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 6.67 crore as per TOI, reflecting his growing success. Though his exact net worth is not publicly known, his income includes music releases, live concerts and possible endorsement deals.

Stebin’s rise is notable as he comes from a non-filmy family and built his career through determination, consistent work and a strong bond with his audience.

