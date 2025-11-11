Who is Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate’s lead star Karan Joshi? Meet debutant Gujarati actor taking box office by storm

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the Gujarati devotional drama, was released in theaters on October 10, 2025. As the film continues its successful box office run, the lead actor, Karan Joshi, is earning widespread acclaim for his performance. Let's take a closer look at him.

Who is Karan Joshi?

Karan Joshi is a Gujarati actor who has become a popular face among audiences in the film fraternity with his movie Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate. Apart from being an actor, he is also a stand-up artist known for his comedic ventures.

Karan is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has previously worked as a legal consultant. The actor has made it clear that he performs stand-up comedy not to earn money but to pursue his passion for making people laugh.

The artist has been part of diverse content across Gujarat, establishing himself as a well-known comic in multiple cities. Moreover, Joshi is the co-founder of a comedy club called “The Comedy Jams,” based in Jamnagar.

He is also active on social media, with a following of around 27K, where he often shares promotional content for his movies along with moments from his personal life.

Box Office: Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate grosses Rs 34.25 Cr

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate has set a new benchmark in box office collections, emerging as the second-highest grosser from Gujarati cinema, surpassing 3 Ekka.

More about Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a Gujarati devotional drama film directed by Ankit Sakhiya and co-written by him along with Krushansh Vaja and Vicky Poornima.

The story follows Laalo, an autorickshaw driver who lives with his wife and daughter. One fateful day, his wife files a police complaint after her husband goes missing.

As the story unfolds, Laalo is revealed to be a man deeply addicted to alcohol, leading a troubled family life. The driver sets out on a trip by himself, accompanied by an intriguing man, who is eventually revealed to be Lord Krishna.

After waking up inside a locked farmhouse, Laalo is forced to confront his past demons and experiences divine visions. What follows is a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing through life's trials.

Apart from Karan Joshi, the movie stars Reeva Rachh and Shruhad Goswami as co-leads. Other pivotal roles are played by Mishty Kadecha, Anshu Joshi, Kinnal Nayak, Parul Rajyaguru, and others.

The film's music and score were composed by Smmit Jay, with cinematography by Shubham Gajjar. Krushansh Vaja and Ankit Sakhiya served as the editors.

