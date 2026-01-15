Who is Lekha Washington? Imran Khan's girlfriend who helped him heal from depression and find his way back to movies

After stepping away from the spotlight to prioritize his mental health, Imran Khan has finally found his footing again, and he credits much of that journey to the women in his life. In a candid new conversation with NDTV, the actor opened up about how his daughter, Imara, and his partner, Lekha Washington, became the pillars of his recovery. Following his 2019 divorce from Avantika Malik, Imran’s path to finding love again with Lekha has been a transformative experience. He describes this chapter of his life as “empowering, uplifting, and a two-way thing.”

In the interview, Imran poured his heart out about how his current relationship helped him heal. “To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being.”

The couple recently made a glowing public appearance together at the screening of his film Happy Patel, looking every bit in love. As Imran makes his creative comeback with Happy Patel-Khatarnaak Jasoos, many are curious about the woman by his side. Lekha Washington is far more than just a familiar face in the tabloids; she is a versatile artist with a rich, multicultural background. Born in 1987 to a father of mixed Burmese, Italian, and Punjabi heritage and a Maharashtrian mother, Lekha grew up in Chennai and deeply identifies with her South Indian roots.

Her creative journey began long before she met Imran. A graduate of the National Institute of Design, Lekha is a trained product designer and filmmaker who has produced short films, like Spoonerism and Sunn, during her studies. While she started her career as a VJ and model, she eventually carved out a space in South Indian cinema.

Though she had uncredited or brief appearances in films like Kadhalar Dhinam and Yuva, her real breakthrough came with the 2008 Tamil hit Jayamkondaan.

Interestingly, she and Imran shared the screen years ago when she made a cameo as his friend in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Today, she is a huge part of his recovery. It goes on to show that sometimes, the best support comes from people you’ve known for a very long time in ways you never expected.

