Who is Neelakanti Patekar? Meet late actor Nana Patekar’s estranged wife and artist

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75. The acclaimed performer passed away on October 8, 2026, at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. The actor is survived by his only son Malhar Patekar and estranged wife Neelakanti Patekar.



Who is Neelakanti Patekar?

Nana Patekar and Neelakanti Patekar are said to have first crossed paths due to Marathi theatre. At the time, Neelakanti was working as a bank officer while pursuing acting. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and the couple tied the knot in 1978, when Nana was still establishing himself in the film industry.

The couple’s journey together included years of happiness but was also marked by a heartbreaking tragedy. Reportedly, Nana and Neelakanti lost their first son, Durvasa when he was just two and a half years old. They later welcomed their second son, Malhar. Over the years, the couple’s relationship went through its own challenges, and they eventually began living separately while remaining married.

Born in Pune, Neelakanti grew up across different cities because of her father’s transfers. She studied Physics and, at her father’s insistence, appeared for the IIT entrance examination. Although she cleared it, she chose a different path, following her passion for theatre instead.

Neelakanti soon became an active part of Marathi theatre. In 1973, she won the Gold Medal for Best Actress at a drama competition. She later ventured into Marathi cinema and starred opposite Sachin Pilgaonkar in Aatma Vishwas in 1989. Her performance earned her the state's Best Actress Award.



Neelkanti's return to acting with Chhaava

After staying away from acting for several years, Neelakanti returned to the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava. She essayed the role of Dharau in the historical drama.

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