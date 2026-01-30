Who is Prajesh Kashyap? An underdog ready to take over Bollywood with his acting prowess

Staying in the limelight, having a huge social media presence, and being the news maker might be a prerequisite for many stars. But some actors live a low life, far from the glimmering lights of showbiz, and let their work speak for itself. One such artist is Prajesh Kashyap, who is being searched left, right, and centre online for the impact he’s been creating with his roles in Hindi films.

Know about Prajesh Kashyap

Not a lot has been heard about Prajesh Kashyap. That’s because he’s busy looking for stories to tell and prefers to dig his head deep into his scripts before giving an impactful performance for his theatre audience. Passionate about acting, Kashyap knows that the way to the star-studded red carpet of commercial cinema goes through the dim-lit, curtain-clad, high-rise stages of theatre.

Hence, before he played memorable characters in movies like Feels Like Ishq and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the trained actor turned director for a play called Bombay Ke Kauwe. Even today, if you wish to watch Prajesh Kashyap in action, you can enjoy his show The Nether, an Aasakta play directed by Mohit Takalkar. The show also stars actors like Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Vivek Madan, and Anjali Negi.

A storyteller by heart, Kashyap honed his skills at Drama School Mumbai in 2018-19. Some of his other notable projects include Rakta Kalyan with Sunil Shanbag and Monsoon Wedding with Mira Nair. Putting pen to paper with his exemplary poetry to creating music and performing his rendition of popular Bollywood songs are some of the other skills of this ace artist. His filmography is a mix of movies and plays that reflect how versatile this actor is.

Very recently, Prajesh Kashyap shared the screen with Rani Mukerji in her recently released action movie, Mardaani 3. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise highlights the world of beggar and child trafficking. Rani returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy to rescue girls who go missing without a trace. Apart from Mukerji and Prajesh, the crime thriller also features Mallika Prasad, Janki Bodiwala, and others.

