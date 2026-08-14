Who is Puran Gabbi? Meet the actor who plays antagonist in Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. With the film, actor Puran Gabbi has made an impact as the antagonist, Zorawar. As the movie continues its run at the box office, let’s take a look at the actor.

Who is Puran Gabbi?

Haardik Puran Gabbi was born to author Govardhan Gabbi, who predominantly writes in Hindi and English, and his mother, Raj Kaushal, a teacher and educationist. The actor initially worked in minor production roles and made a small supporting appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, where he was credited as Haardik Gabbi.

Later, the actor appeared in a minor role in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which released in 2020. Years later, he appeared in the crime thriller series Black Warrant.

The Zahan Kapoor-starrer series featured Puran as Ranga. The show was based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, which chronicles Gupta’s experiences as a jailer at Tihar Prison. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, the seven-episode series is available on Netflix.

Beyond acting, Puran is also an indie musician who releases music under his own name. In late 2025, he released his debut single, Swim, a track inspired by a poem written by his father.

Now, Puran Gabbi has made an impact with his role in Awarapan 2 . The Emraan Hashmi-starrer follows Shivam Pandit, who survives the events of the 2007 original and continues to grieve his first love, Aaliyah. After discovering an abandoned baby girl, he names her Aaliyah and quietly helps raise her. Years later, she gets kidnapped following the death of her foster parents.

Determined to save her, Shivam returns to the underworld and travels to Bangkok, where he becomes caught between two rivals. He infiltrates the group led by Zorawar and crosses paths with Zorawar’s sister, Zara (played by Disha Patani), a cello player with whom he develops a complicated emotional bond.

Following the film’s trailer release, his sister Wamiqa Gabbi shared an emotional tribute on her Instagram handle. She noted that her brother had earned the challenging role entirely on his own merit through countless auditions and patience.

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