Who is Rajeev Siddhartha? Meet Four More Shots actress Kirti Kulhari's boyfriend, seen in Bobby Deol's Aashram

From Uri: The Surgical Strike, to Hisaab Barabar and Four More Shots Please!, Kirti Kulhari has been entertaining the audience by playing impressive characters. But recently, the actress made headlines after she confirmed her relationship with actor Rajeev Siddhartha. If you want to know more about Kulhari’s boyfriend, then read on!

Who is Rajeev Siddhartha?

A while ago, on January 2, 2026, Kirti Kulhari broke the internet when she wished her fans ‘Happy New Year’ with a special person by her side. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a video featuring actor Rajeev Siddhartha. The celebs soaked in the love as they enjoyed each other’s company. But do you know who Rajeev is? Well, he is an actor and aspiring director who has featured in many films and web shows.

Hailing from Jharkhand, Siddhartha stepped into the acting realm with Manish Tiwary’s Dil Dosti etc. in 2007. At that time, he was pursuing MBA from Mumbai. After completing his degree and working as an investment banker, he successfully tried his mettle in theatres. Years after his acting debut, Kulhari’s beau finally shared the screen with Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB.

He grabbed another big project in 2013. Rajeev was seen as Bala, one of the antagonists in Anil Kapoor's action-thriller TV series, 24. Siddhartha showed consistency and hard work over the years and ended up working with his ladylove, Kirti, in Four More Shots Please! in the Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana directorial TV series, Rajeev reoccurred as Mihir Shah. The biggest highlight of his career was when he worked with Bollywood star Bobby Deol in his crime-drama web series, Ek Badnaam Aashram.

In 2024, he and Sobhita Dhulipala led Vandana Kataria’s Love, Sitara, which opened to positive reviews. Then came Arjun Srivastava’s Honeymoon Photographer. Making her relationship with Rajeev Insta-official, Kirti captioned her video, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

Talking about Kirti’s work front, she was last seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s production venture, Badass Ravi Kumar.

