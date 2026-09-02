Who is Shobhinaw Satyaa? Meet the actor who plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film Hanuman Ansh

The devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has brought the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba to the big screen. The film sees newcomer Shobhinaw Satyaa step into the challenging role of the revered mystic. Directed by author-filmmaker Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, it hit the theaters on August 7, 2026. While Shobhinaw’s performance has drawn attention, his journey to becoming the film’s lead is just as fascinating. From spending years behind the camera to making his acting debut, here are the things to know about the actor.

Who is Shobhinaw Satyaa?

Born and raised in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shobhinaw trained at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He later continued developing his acting skills at the Opulent School of Acting and Films, where he also taught acting.

Before becoming an actor, Shobhinaw spent nearly ten years working in the Hindi film industry’s production space. His credits include roles as an assistant director, second-unit director and script and continuity supervisor. He worked closely with several filmmakers and actors.

Shobhinaw’s behind-the-scenes career also saw him associated with projects across television and streaming. He was also a part of CID, Ragini MMS Returns, Happily Ever After, and Mahapaur, giving him exposure to different formats and production environment.

Hanuman Ansh marks his debut film

According to reports, playing Neem Karoli Baba was never part of Shobhinaw’s original plan for Hanuman Ansh. He had joined the film as an assistant director when Vishal Chaturvedi noticed his natural simplicity. The filmmaker subsequently put him through an intensive five-hour screen test. The audition changed the course of his career and led to his casting as the young spiritual guru.

Hanuman Ansh marks Shobhinaw’s first acting role. The film follows Neem Karoli Baba from the age of 13, beginning with the loss of his mother and his determination to find Lord Ram in the hope of meeting her again. His spiritual quest eventually transforms him into a revered leader. The film also stars Chandan Anand, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary in important roles.

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