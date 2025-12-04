Who is Simar Bhatia? Meet Akshay Kumar’s niece making her Bollywood debut in Ikkis

Akshay Kumar recently welcomed debutant Simar Bhatia to Bollywood. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look poster of the newcomer from Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis and penned a long note. If you are wondering who Simar Bhatia is and how she is related to Khiladi Kumar, here's all you need to know.

Well, Simar Bhatia is an upcoming actress who is set to mark her acting debut with Ikkis. The actress is paired opposite Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson) in the biographical military drama. Simar comes from Akshay Kumar's family. She is the daughter of his sister, Alka, and her former husband, Vaibhav Kapoor. Reportedly, Simar spent her childhood in Mumbai and stayed away from the limelight. After her school, she pursued her higher studies in the United States.

While welcoming her to the film industry, her mama, Akshay Kumar, wrote, “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it. Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho. (The journey is difficult, but knowing you, you’ll face it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Our Bhatia family mantra is simple: work hard, do it with heart, and then watch the magic of the universe unfold)”

The Jolly LLB 3 actor concluded his note by mentioning, “I’m so proud of you, beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … but to me you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev.”

Simar shared his post on her Instagram handle and replied, “I will never be able to fully express what your support and love mean to me. You always said, "Maa teri ek hai, par main do-do maavan de barabar haan," and that's exactly how you've loved me. Everything strong in me comes from the safety you gave me. Thank you, MA MA. I love you more than words can ever say.”

Slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025, Ikkis is backed by Maddock Films. The movie follows the life story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. The late legendary actor Dharmendra will be seen in his final big-screen appearance in the film.

