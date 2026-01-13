Who is Talwiinder? Meet the mysterious Punjabi singer rumored to be dating Disha Patani

While the internet is buzzing about Disha Patani’s upcoming films and her presence at Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding in Udaipur, lately, the conversation has shifted toward her personal life after she was spotted with a new face, Punjabi indie artist Talwiinder.

The rumors began after the two were seen together at the much-talked-about wedding in Udaipur. A viral video of them holding hands has sent fans into a frenzy, and though both have kept quiet about the speculation, the mystery has only made people more curious about the singer who keeps his profile low-key and his face hidden.

Who is Talwiinder?

If you haven't heard the name, you’ve likely heard the music! Born in Punjab and raised in California, Talwinder Singh Sidhu is a singer, songwriter, and producer who has been quietly taking over the independent music scene. His sound is a unique blend of Punjabi roots with global R&B and hip-hop vibes.

However, what makes him truly stand out is his commitment to the art over fame. For years, he has performed behind masks or covering his face with paint, choosing to let his songs speak for themselves rather than his identity. This mystery helped him build a dedicated fanbase long before he ever made headlines in Mumbai.

Talwiinder is famous for his viral hits, such as Kammo Ji, Dhundhala, or Khayaal. He is no stranger to the big stage either, as he has opened for international stars like Dua Lipa.

Whether this is a blossoming romance or just a close friendship remains to be seen. Disha, earlier, was dating Tiger Shroff, but the two called it quits in 2022 after a long, rumoured relationship.

For now, Disha is staying focused on her busy career, with major projects like Welcome to the Jungle and O’ Romeo on the horizon. But until either of them speaks up, fans will be watching closely to know more about their romance.