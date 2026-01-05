Who is Tina Rijhwani? Meet Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s fiancée who is a corporate communications professional

Salman Khan’s nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, recently announced his engagement to his ladylove, Tina Rijhwani. Ever since the musician dropped romantic images from their proposal, there’s only one question on everyone’s mind: Who is she? Well, don't worry, we have all the deets!

Know about Ayaan Agnihotri’s fiancée Tina Rijhwani

Ayaan Agnihotri made headlines when he announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Tina Rijhwani. The musician-rapper and nephew of Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared a carousel of images, introducing his ladylove to the world. Unlike Ayaan, who is a popular celebrity, Tina maintains a low profile, away from showbiz. The 25-year-old has been conquering the corporate communications field. According to her LinkedIn profile, Tina is the head of communications at Blu Advisory.

Growing up, she studied at Podar International School and was interested in playing badminton, dancing, and piano. She then moved to KC College to complete her high school. With a keen interest in the communications and media industry, she went on to pursue a BMM degree.

Her journey to heading the department came after a lot of struggles. Tina started her career as a sales and marketing intern and was then promoted to a media marketing specialist. After working as a junior associate, she worked as a marketing associate in Mumbai and later handled multiple high-end companies in fashion, beauty, and luxury as a PR consultant.

With 1335 followers and only 8 posts on Instagram, she is clearly not a social media addict. Having said that, she is friends with Ayaan’s sister and actress Alizeh Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan, and Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Ayaan makes his relationship with Tina Insta official

A couple of days ago, Ayaan made his relationship with GF, now fiancée, Tina. He shared lovey-dovey images of themselves and wrote, “Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025”. Soon after, his uncle Arbaaz Khan, sister Alizeh, Malaika Arora, and others showered love on them.

For the unknown, Ayaan is the son of filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, the sister of Salman Khan. On the professional front, Ayaan performs under the name of Agni and has worked with Salman on the song You Are Mine in which he rapped.

