Who is Vinnie Takair? All about the singer spotted with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in London

Shah Rukh Khan’s star son, Aryan Khan, has set the internet ablaze after being spotted in London with a stunning mystery woman. He sparked dating rumors, yet again, after fans saw him leaving a casino with a woman, who has been identified as Danish singer Vinnie Takair.

Aryan Khan spotted with Vinnie Takair in London

While filmmaker and star kid Aryan Khan usually keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, viral photos and videos of him exiting a high-end London casino alongside a mystery woman sent social media into a frenzy.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed netizens to uncover the identity of his companion. Apparently, she is a Danish singer-songwriter Vinnie Takair.

In the clips currently making rounds across social media platforms, Aryan was seen stepping out of a London casino in a relaxed, effortlessly cool look, sporting a black T-shirt, matching trousers, and clean white sneakers.

Standing right beside him was Vinnie, who twinned with Shah Rukh Khan’s son in an all-black ensemble. The duo stood outside the public place for a while as Khan clicked a selfie with his fan before entering the car.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vinnie took to her Instagram handle shortly after to share glimpses of her London getaway, captioning the post, “London, ily.” Fans instantly connected the dots between her post and the viral sighting. To make things even more intriguing, the two actively follow each other on Instagram and are part of the same social circles.

For those interested to know who Vinnie Takair is, well, she is a professional singer and songwriter with several original tracks to her credit, including Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You and Tro Mig.

Born in Denmark, Vinnie's social media indicates a strong connection between Copenhagen and Mumbai, having even performed live gigs in Mumbai on multiple occasions. She regularly shares music clips, travel updates, and stylish aesthetics with her growing fans.

However, neither Aryan nor Vinnie has addressed the recent dating rumors. Aryan, who made his directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was previously linked to Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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