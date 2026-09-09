Who is Zeyn Shaw? Meet Musafir Cafe actor Vedika Pinto's rumored boyfriend

Bollywood rumor mill is buzzing with speculation about Vedika Pinto and Zeyn Shaw. The two young actors have reportedly been spotted together at multiple social gatherings, prompting whispers that they could be more than friends. According to Filmfare, “The duo has been spending time together but is keeping a low profile for now.” Neither actor has addressed the dating rumors so far.

Who is Zeyn Shaw?

Born in New Delhi, Zeyn attended boarding school in Singapore, where a theatre showcase sparked his interest in acting. He later studied Journalism at Suffolk University in Boston before training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, where he performed extensively on stage. Zeyn Shaw rose to prominence with web series Class, where he played Veer Ahuja.

Zeyn Shaw moved to Mumbai in 2018 and reportedly faced several rejections before landing the role in Class in 2020. He has since appeared in projects including Farrey and Strange City. His next major outing is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, adding another high-profile project to his growing filmography.

Vedika Pinto’s work front

Vedika has also had a strong run with Musafir Cafe, which stars Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana. She plays Sudha, the ex-girlfriend of Vikrant’s character. Streaming on Netflix, the series has emerged as one of 2026’s talked-about shows. Vedika first gained recognition through Ritviz’s Liggi music video before appearing in Operation Romeo, Gumraah and Nishaanchi. Vedika has previously been linked with actors including Ahaan Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. However, she clarified that those equations were based on close friendships and not romantic relationships.

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